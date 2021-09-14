CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa City Council member wins budget battle for West Tampa park

By Charlie Frago
 7 days ago
Council member Guido Maniscalco during a city council meeting at the old city hall in downtown Tampa on June 6, 2019. [ Times (2019) ]

TAMPA — Guido Maniscalco doubled down on his request that Mayor Jane Castor’s budget include money to finish Vila Brothers Park in West Tampa, saying Monday evening at the city’s first budget hearing that he wanted the the mayor to guarantee $1.6 million to the park honoring the military service of seven brothers.

During the meeting, Maniscalco didn’t get that promise.

But he said Castor called him after to say the city would commit the money for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

“She said, ‘We’ll make it a priority. You have my word,’ ” Maniscalco said.

Castor spokesperson Adam Smith confirmed as much in a text Tuesday.

“Mayor Castor is committed to honoring the legacy of the Vila brothers and is going to find a way to make it happen,” Smith said.

Maniscalco first made his plea at a City Council budget workshop in August. On Monday, he went further.

“I’d like to see a guarantee from the administration. I want to see this get done,” Maniscalco said.

Castor chief of staff John Bennett and Chief Financial Officer Dennis Rogero said the administration would “continue to pursue” options for funding the park.

Maniscalco didn’t back down, noting that five of the seven Vila brothers from West Tampa have already died. The brothers served in three branches of the armed services, starting in World War II.

“Time is of the essence,” he said.

Council members Bill Carlson and John Dingfelder supported Maniscalco with Dingfelder calling the long delay in finishing the park at 700 N. Armenia Ave. “embarrassing.” Carlson told his fellow council members that “we have to insist” on the money.

Maniscalco said Tuesday he just wanted residents to know he was making the park a priority.

The two surviving brothers are Denio Vila, who served as an Army medical specialist during the 1960s, and Tony Vila, who served in the Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Persian Gulf War. The other brothers were: Joe, Marines, World War II; Willie, Marines, World War II; Wilfred, Army, World War II; Hector, Marines, Korea; and Robert, Navy.

Castor’s $1.8 billion budget is flush with $80.4 million in federal money, thanks to the American Recovery Plan.

That money has made a lot of fiscal decisions easier. The city won’t be raising property taxes. And several council members praised the mayor’s commitment to hire more than two dozen new firefighters and her budget’s dedication of more than $16 million to affordable housing.

Council member Luis Viera, who represents North and New Tampa, said he was pleased with the mayor’s efforts, saying it represented a “once in a lifetime” investment in public safety. A new fire station is being planned, likely for New Tampa, an area that has struggled with response times.

Maniscalco’s line in the sand was partially drawn by the awareness of the one-time federal money, which comes with fewer restrictions than normal.

Maniscalco, elected in 2015, said he has supported big-ticket items from former Mayor Bob Buckhorn as well as Castor, and suggested a tiny fraction of that money should be diverted to the park.

He estimated finishing the park, which would include a dog park and a walking path, would cost about $1.6 million over two years. He said $800,000 wasn’t too much to ask.

Viera, too, acknowledged the federal largesse, as having solved many of the city’s financial conundrums — at least for now.

“Without these funds, we would be having a radically, radically different conversation,” Viera said.

A handful of residents called into the evening meeting asking for more money for affordable housing and less money for the police department.

Cutting the police department’s budget hasn’t been pushed by anyone on City Council this budget season. But affordable housing and hiring more workers were again advanced as key priorities for council member Joseph Citro and Chairman Orlando Gudes.

They both pointed to new residents streaming into the city as reason to hire more staff to keep city services functioning well.

Their arguments didn’t get any commitments from the mayor’s staff, who noted the hiring of firefighters as an effort to keep on top of the boomtown demands.

Gudes said he was aware that budget-making is rarely a popularity-inducing process.

“We’re never going to make everyone happy,” he said.

Council members will vote on the final budget Sept. 30.

In reversal, Florida to apply for $820 million in food aid

TALLAHASSEE — In a reversal, Florida announced on Tuesday it would tap into $820 million in federal food aid money for children in low-income households. After weeks of saying the money wasn’t needed, Florida’s Department of Children and Families said it is applying for the no-strings-attached funding after all. That...
How can Tampa Bay grow with equity and sustainability in mind? An expert explains

The Tampa Bay area is exploding with multi-million dollar real estate projects on both sides of the bay. Leroy Moore has seen firsthand the impacts these changes have had on the region so far as the head of Tampa’s Housing Authority and as a member of the advisory board for Urban Land Institute’s Tampa Bay division. ULI is a global organization for real estate professionals — from local officials, to Realtors to land-use attorneys. Moore also serves as the chair of ULI Tampa Bay’s racial equity task force, which aims to better understand what impacts development has on communities of color in the area.
TAMPA, FL
Federal judge blocks Florida law banning 'sanctuary cities'

A federal judge in Miami on Tuesday blocked Florida from enforcing a ban on so-called sanctuary cities, declaring portions of a law unconstitutional and tinged with “discriminatory motives.”. The judge’s ruling struck down a key portion of the 2019 law that prohibits local and state officials from adopting “sanctuary” policies...
FLORIDA STATE
Charter school group, spurned once, is back before Hillsborough board

A South Florida charter school group that was rejected by the Hillsborough County School Board in June will get a second shot at acceptance Tuesday. Mater Academy Inc. wants to launch an elementary school and a middle school at unspecified locations, serving 568 students when they open in 2022, with enrollment expanding to 1,362 students at the end of five years. Like other schools in the growing charter sector, they would receive state funding but operate outside the district’s control.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
What has President Biden done right in his first eight months? | Letters

U.S. ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas | Sept. 18. President Biden has been in office for eight months, and so far: The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was a disaster of epic proportions that resulted in complete chaos and the loss of 13 of our great servicemen and women; hundreds of thousands of migrants are flowing into our country through our southern border; inflation is going straight up including gasoline prices which are up significantly over last year at this time; the national debt continues to rise at an alarming rate; COVID numbers are way up (the president took credit when they were down); gun violence and homicides in most major cities are up; North Korea has begun firing missiles again; and even though President Biden said we were going to be more inclusive with our European allies, those allies are upset with the way we left Afghanistan. I am somewhat at a loss to find anything that the president has done right since he took office last January.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
DeSantis names Florida's next surgeon general: Joseph Ladapo

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new surgeon general for Florida on Tuesday, a Harvard-trained doctor who advocated for an approach to the coronavirus pandemic that emphasizes protecting individual rights over community-based precautions. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a UCLA researcher who expressed skepticism of vaccines to end the pandemic, said...
FLORIDA STATE
