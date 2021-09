LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Nicki Minaj might not currently be a chart-topping star at the level she has been in the very recent past, but the Pink Friday artist still knows how to command the attention of the masses. Taking to Twitter, the rapper and social media superstar rattled off some anti-vaccine talking points that have fans trying and failing miserably to change the Queen’s mind.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO