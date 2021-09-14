Mondelēz tests new snack bar made using mechanical pressure and ultrasound energy
Mondelēz International's Dirt Kitchen brand is testing a better-for-you snack bar created using a technology that can combine different ingredients without the use of binders and added sugar. The technology, developed by Torr FoodTech in Israel, uses mechanical pressure and processes like ultrasound energy to create a product with a unique multi-texture and sensorial taste profile as compared to a typical bar.www.fooddive.com
