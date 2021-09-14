CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mondelēz tests new snack bar made using mechanical pressure and ultrasound energy

By Christopher Doering
fooddive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondelēz International's Dirt Kitchen brand is testing a better-for-you snack bar created using a technology that can combine different ingredients without the use of binders and added sugar. The technology, developed by Torr FoodTech in Israel, uses mechanical pressure and processes like ultrasound energy to create a product with a unique multi-texture and sensorial taste profile as compared to a typical bar.

www.fooddive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakery and Snacks

Wholebake and Deeside Cereals merge to form a new player in better-for-you snack bar and cereal space

A new entity is about to emerge in the healthy food manufacturing space, following the acquisition of Wholebake and Deeside Cereals by private equity firm Elysian Capital. The acquisition of private label cereal maker Deeside Cereals following the procurement of snack producer Wholebake​​ at the end of July. The financials of both deals were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snack Bar#Ultrasound Energy#Snacks#Raisin#Food Drink#Mondel Z International#Oreo Ritz And Triscuit#Noco#Ruckus And Co#Uplift Food
The Independent

Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging

Reusable packaging __ from stainless steel ice cream containers to glass jars of soap __ is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide.Loop, a two-year-old company that collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday it’s expanding after successful trials at groceries in France and Japan Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., Tesco in the United Kingdom and Woolworths in Australia are among the chains partnering with Loop to sell household staples in reusable packages. McDonald’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.In all, Loop says, 191 stores and restaurants worldwide will be selling products...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fooddive.com

How Aqua Cultured Foods plans to own the whole cut seafood analog space

Anne Palermo knows that in the food business, appearance matters. Her new company, Aqua Cultured Foods, makes whole cut seafood analogs through microbial fermentation. The fillets and pieces of fish it creates are said to look and flake in a way that's similar to the real thing. Considering how most people in the U.S. eat seafood — in deliberately cut pieces and not ground or in minced bits — perfecting this whole cut style was vital, she said.
INDUSTRY
fooddive.com

Banza partners with Beyond Meat, Follow Your Heart on pizzas

Banza, which manufactures food from chickpeas, is introducing two new pizza offerings that include plant-based toppings from Beyond Meat and Danone's Follow Your Heart. The two flavors are the Supreme, which uses Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles and dairy cheese in its recipe, and Plant-Based Cheese, a vegan pie made with Follow Your Heart's dairy-free mozzarella.
FOOD & DRINKS
nosh.com

Beckon Launches New Snack Cup Format

“Like our pints, Beckon Snack Cups are for everyone – not just for lactose intolerant consumers,” says Katy Flannery, lactose-intolerant co-founder of Beckon, “Everyone craves true indulgence and Beckon Snack Cups are perfectly portioned to satisfy everyone’s cravings with a feel-good ingredient list that brings us back to simple and straight-forward options. It doesn’t need to be complicated, and Beckon has always been about making things delicious, accessible, and easily digestible.”
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

13 best olive oils to add to your kitchen staples

Much like wine, olive oil can be a complex ingredient. So before you reach for the same golden nectar you always buy, we’d recommend branching out with one of these tried and tested oils instead. Trust us: your next meal will seriously thank you for it. Whether it’s for cooking with or finishing off dishes, olive oil is, without doubt, one of the most heavily used ingredients on rotation in our kitchen. But which country produces the “best” olive oil and how much should you spend? We’ve rounded up our favourites from around the Mediterranean and beyond, including Greece, Spain,...
FOOD & DRINKS
fooddive.com

Lactalis sells Polly-O cheese following Kraft Heinz deal

BelGioioso Cheese plans to acquire Polly-O from Lactalis Group, the company said in a statement. The purchase price was not disclosed. Polly-O, which makes ricotta, mozzarella and string cheeses, had net sales of about $177 million last year, a press release on the transaction noted. BelGioioso’s acquisition of Polly-O remains subject to final approval by U.S. regulators.
BUSINESS
Becca Ballard

Better Made Snack Food Company Celebrates 91 Years Of Business

Surely you have heard of the brand, Better Made. Known for their potato chips?. The Better Made Snack Food Company has been a Detroit institution for a while now, actually since 1930. Better Made is the only potato chip company that came about around this time, in Detroit, a city that devours this snack and believes that Better Made could just be the superior chip.
DETROIT, MI
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
yourvalley.net

Snacking Made Simple

(Culinary.net) Sometimes simple and sweet is the way to go, especially when you are trying something different at snack time. Crackers can be an easy but bland go-to, and raw vegetables aren’t always an exciting nosh. For snack times that call for deliciously divine flavor, try these Almond Butter Grape Bites instead.
RECIPES
fooddive.com

Yogurt giant Chobani enters the peanut butter category

Chobani is entering the peanut butter aisle with the roll out of Chobani Ends Child Hunger Peanut Butter Flavored Nutrient Spreads. The company said it will donate all profits from the sale of the spreads to Edesia Nutrition, a nonprofit fighting hunger, for the production of Plumpy’Nut, its fortified peanut butter shipped globally to nourish children with acute malnutrition.
FOOD & DRINKS
fooddive.com

Danone's Evian partners with Loop on water bottle made with recycled plastic

Danone's Evian bottled water brand is unveiling a new recycled plastic (rPET) prototype bottle using technology from Loop Industries. The process allows all types of PET plastic waste, including material taken from things like gym bags or flip flops that would otherwise be thrown out, to be turned into plastic bottles.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy