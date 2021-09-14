CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos 'COVID-19 free' but still battling to fully recover

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Prayers are being answered for Cedric Ceballos.

The former Phoenix Suns forward tweeted Monday that he's out of intensive care as he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the 52-year-old hasn't fully recovered.

"I am COVID-19 free, thank you so very much for your prayers and well wishes to help me with that," Ceballos tweeted. "I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet."

Last week, Ceballos tweeted a picture of him in an intensive care unit bedridden with an oxygen mask.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..Thx."

A second-round pick for the Suns in the 1990 draft out of Cal State Fullerton, Ceballos won the 1992 slam dunk contest as he wore a blindfold put on him by teammate Dan Majerle on his final dunk he called "Hocus Pocus" and scored a perfect 50.

The next season, Ceballos averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the 1992-93 team led by NBA MVP Charles Barkley that reached the NBA Finals before losing to Michael Jordan and the three-peat Chicago Bulls.

Phoenix Gazette 4/15/1992 Phoenix Suns Cedric Ceballos, who started in place of the injured Tom Chambers, tries to catch up with Sonics Gary Payton #20. 4/14/1992 Photo by Chow Digital Migration bw print Arizona Republic file photo

Ceballos followed up that season with an even better year as he averaged 19.1 points on 53.5% shooting and 6.5 rebounds in his final year in Phoenix.

The Suns traded Ceballos to the Los Angeles Lakers for a first-round pick they used to select Michael Finley. Ceballos responded with a career year, averaging a career-high 21.7 points and eight rebounds in earning his only All-Star nod.

Averaging 14.3 points for his 11-year NBA career, Ceballos missed the the 1995 All-Star game that was in Phoenix due to injury.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Suns star Cedric Ceballos 'COVID-19 free' but still battling to fully recover

