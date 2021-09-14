NFL Week 2 odds, picks: Packers' line against Lions moves three full points, plus other reactions from Week 1
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season was a wild one, as eight underdogs won straight-up. Many are out of their respective survivor pools after picking Urban Meyer and his Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Houston Texans. The Pittsburgh Steelers also upset the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Minnesota Vikings in overtime and then Jameis Winston threw a whopping five touchdowns to destroy Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0