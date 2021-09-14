CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 2 odds, picks: Packers' line against Lions moves three full points, plus other reactions from Week 1

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season was a wild one, as eight underdogs won straight-up. Many are out of their respective survivor pools after picking Urban Meyer and his Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Houston Texans. The Pittsburgh Steelers also upset the Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Minnesota Vikings in overtime and then Jameis Winston threw a whopping five touchdowns to destroy Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tyler Lockett
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Aaron Rodgers Suggestion

In-season quarterback trades almost never happen in the National Football League, especially in-season superstar quarterback trades. The Green Bay Packers played so poorly in Week 1, though, that’s there’s already speculation that one could potentially happen. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the question on Sunday night following the Packers’...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Jerseys#Titans#American Football#Texans#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Minnesota Vikings#The Green Bay Packers#Caesars Sportsbook#Nyg#Nyj Ne#Ind Lar#Cle Cle#Jax Den 6#Mia Buf 3#Tb Tb#Tb 12 5 N#Az Az 4#Broncos
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
thecomeback.com

This NFL team is reportedly very interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers

For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers: 'They drafted my replacement so just let him play'

Aaron Rodgers' unhappiness in Green Bay was the major storyline throughout the NFL offseason. It started on the day of the NFL Draft when reports surfaced that Rodgers wished to be traded, kicking off a whirlwind of rumors and drama that continued throughout the summer. But Rodgers says he wouldn't...
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos national power rankings: Skepticism with Teddy Bridgewater

The verdict is out and, believe it or not, the internet has an opinion on where the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league. Unfortunately, they didn’t fare very well in the minds of the national media. Honestly, it should come as no surprise that the Broncos are...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Shocking stat reveals Russell Wilson, Seahawks collapse vs. Titans is historic

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 collapse against the Tennessee Titans is pretty historic. In fact, it’s one that home fans haven’t seen since 2004. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was only the second time that the Seahawks have lost at Lumen Field despite leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Since it opened in 2002, such occurrence happened just once back 2004 against the Rams. Throughout that span, they were 58-1 and 5-1 including the playoffs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy