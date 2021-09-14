Deal: Shop the Adidas Essentials Joggers and Save 40%
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Adidas’ Essentials Joggers are currently 40% off at Nordstrom. The classic, dark blue lounge pant is a casual staple you can sport after the gym, on the couch or even to a low-key brunch. The logo-embellished joggers feature an elastic waist with an internal drawcord for maximum comfort, side welt pockets to carry essentials and a cotton/recycled polyester blend to keep you cozy but still looking sleek.www.insidehook.com
Comments / 0