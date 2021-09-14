Why the Stonewall generation needs our help now

Today we have a column about support for LGBTQ+ elders through investment from Congress. We also have another column about Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed biotech company Theranos. Holmes is currently on trial for multiple felony accounts including fraud.

By Suzanne Bonamici and Michael Adams

Time is running out to make long-overdue investments in our country’s growing community of LGBTQ+ elders, who have spent their lives breaking barriers and blazing the path toward equality for the generations who follow.

In our roles as a member of Congress who is passionate about addressing the needs of older LGBTQ+ Americans, and as the CEO of the nation's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ older people, we know this moment is a rare opportunity.

As Congress considers the most pressing needs of our country, we are calling for an investment of $50 million in the care infrastructure for older LGBTQ+ adults to support a series of initiatives grounded in the needs of these elders. With those resources, we can more equitably support this extraordinary generation.

By Michele Weldon

I believe women – and men. Why would they lie about enduring any form of domestic violence or intimate partner psychological abuse? It’s not a claim that is glamorous, one that will gather them Instagram influencer status or endorsements from their favorite sneaker brand.

It’s a claim that is shrouded in shame, fear and lifelong trauma. It is why millions of people hide this secret and have found #MeToo a liberating tool that is changing the power dynamics of abuse and offering support when they are ready to claim their truth. When it’s real.

For her sake, I don’t want it to be true that Elizabeth Holmes suffered psychological, emotional and physical abuse by Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her companion and business partner in the fraudulent firm Theranos. No one should endure that pain.

