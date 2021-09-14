CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toll Brothers Promotes Robert Parahus to President and Chief Operating Officer as Current Co-COO/EVP Prepares for Retirement

Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers has promoted its current Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer effective November 1. Robert Parahus, who has been with the company since 1986, will oversee Toll Brothers’ homebuilding operations throughout the country in his new role.

