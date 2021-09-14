Individual tickets on sale for Cleveland Orchestra season

The Cleveland Orchestra will open its 104th season in October, and individual concert tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Individual ticket prices begin at $19. Visitors can call ticket services at 216-231-1111 or online.

The upcoming season is the 20th year of the orchestra’s acclaimed partnership with music director Franz Welser-Möst.

The New York Times declared the orchestra “the best in America."

The orchestra will open the season on Oct. 14 and 17, with performances featuring Möst leading the Cleveland Orchestra premieres of Richard Strauss’s Macbeth and Joan Tower’s “A New Day” with Alisa Weilerstein in a program that includes Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony.

The season will include a festival of concerts centered around Guiseppe Verdi’s operatic masterpiece Otello on May 21, 26 and 29, 2022.

This season will feature more artistic collaborators.

Seven guest artists will make their Cleveland Orchestra debuts in 2021-22, and 30 works will be performed for the first time by The Cleveland Orchestra — including 16 led by Franz Welser-Möst.

Beginning Sept. 15, anyone coming to Severance Hall to attend concerts and events will be required to wear a mask. Guests will also be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering the hall.

The precautions were delivered in consultant with the Cleveland Clinic in response to the rising number of cases due to the highly contagious delta variant.

