IN & AROUND YARDLEY: Harvest Day, Jazz Festival and fun on Lake Afton

YARDLEY >> Mark your calendars for these upcoming events in the Yardley-Morrisville area:. Harvest Day returns to the streets of Yardley Borough on Saturday, September 18. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the late summer festival returns with record vendors, lots more food trucks, more things to do for the kids and plenty of fun. The event unfolds on the streets of the riverfront community beginning at 10 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. It will again take place on the south end of Canal Street, along East College Avenue from Main Street to the river, on Bell Avenue and in Fitzgerald Field. A new addition this year will be a children’s entertainment area at the north end of Bell featuring an all day animal and reptile petting zoo and a magician. There’s more to do for the kids over at FitzGerald Field with a giant inflatable slide, pony rides, two free face painters and two free balloon twisters. Harvest Day visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat at FitzGerald Field where they will find 20 food trucks this year serving everything from crab cake sandwiches to crepes. While eating their food, visitors can sit back and enjoy live entertainment by three bands, which are scheduled to appear on the Harvest Day entertainment stage in the afternoon. The lineup includes Red Sea, a local band made up of Pennsbury students, from 12 to 1:15 p.m.; power pop 70s music band Creem Circus from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m.; and renown Philadelphia guitarist Chris Forsyth from 3 to 5 p.m. At the heart of the event will be the more than 150 vendors, with a mix of local nonprofits and crafters.