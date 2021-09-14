Book World: Colm Toibin's 'The Magician' imagines the adventurous life of a literary great

This week, I am staying at a ranch in Montana. The state is called Big Sky Country for a reason. The sky is enormous, the mountains high, the trees plentiful and the sun bright. The nights are dark and filled with sounds that are different from the sirens and street racing that I hear in Atlanta, where I live. The cell service is nonexistent, and the Wi-Fi is limited, a reminder that tells us it is good, occasionally, to cut the cords of connectivity to the world at large. It’s also a reminder that our country is vast, the differences great. While it’s easy to be caught up in our own small world, it’s worth our while to lift our heads, look around and expand our views from time to time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO