CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Arrived Fashionably Late To The Met Gala

at40.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday (September 13), the MET Gala returned after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While many of the guests wore stunning ensembles—I mean, did you see Billie Eilish's gown?—there was one celebrity viewers were most excited to see walk the red carpet: Rihanna. Over the past several...

www.at40.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Hold Hands During Late-Night Fish Market Date In NYC — Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit up a NYC seafood joint at 3am on Friday, Sept. 17, and the photos are so adorable. So cute! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky packed on some sweet PDA while enjoying a late-night date night at El Puerto Seafood & Fish Market in Harlem during the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 17. The rapper, 32, and Rihanna, 33, had big smiles on their faces as they held hands and entered the eatery at 3 a.m.. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rihanna
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Rihanna Set To Host Official Met Gala After Party

The only news bigger than the return of the Met Gala this year is that Rihanna will be hosting the official after party. The Bad Gal took to social media on Wednesday to share with her 107 million followers that she'll be throwing a private Annual Gala after party for fashion's biggest night. In true Riri form, she let it be known that her event will be the hottest ticket in town, captioning the chic virtual invitation, "If you planning a MET Ball after party..............don't".
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOT 97

Rihanna + A$AP Rocky Link Up With Nicki Minaj & Her Family!

Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy, “Papa Bear,” linked up with Rihanna and her love, A$AP Rocky. The Queens rapper shared the photo to social media. In the caption, Nicki wrote, #RokNRiha #QueenRih#CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkSh*t #YKTFV.” Take a look:. Fans got another dose of the Caribbean...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Bulgari#Quilt#Vogue#Erl#A Ap Rocky
ETOnline.com

Iman's Headpiece, A$AP Rocky's Blanket and More Stars Who Went Big at the 2021 Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with show-stopping moments. From outfit changes to outrageous accessories, celebs were sure to make a statement on fashion's biggest night. From Iman to Dan Levy, stars fully embraced this year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday night. Browse the photos below to see who went big at this year's Met Gala.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
codelist.biz

Rihanna is supposed to date rapper A $ AP Rocky!

“Only God knows if I’m going to get married. We make plans and God laughs, right?” That’s how Rihanna (32) answered a year and a half ago when asked if she would ever get married. Now the singer should have come a step closer to the lifelong pact, because according to “People Magazine” Rihanna is in love! She is supposed to date her good friend and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Exclusive: Rihanna Shares The Details Behind Her MET Gala Carpet Look

The 'Anti' singer and mogul caught up with ESSENCE on the red carpet. After a night of looks to die for ranging from Chloe x Halle‘s sisterly nod to Tina Turner to Yara Shahidi‘s Josephine Baker-inspired gown, Rihanna appeared on the MET Gala red carpet to serve what we’d been waiting for. The ‘Anti’ singer appeared in a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat alongside her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, who made their red carpet debut together at this year’s MET Gala. Just after 10 PM EST, the FENTY Beauty mogul arrived on the carpet fashionably late – emphasis on the “fashion” – straightaway following the tapping of her highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Made a Last-Minute Couple Debut on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Rihanna may be one of the Met Gala’s most coveted guests, but that fact didn’t seem to sway the Bad Gal’s opinion for attending the Costume Institute’s red carpet on time. While Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Gigi Hadid, and Kim Kardashian flooded the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their showstopping looks, Rih was nowhere to be found. There was plenty of speculation ahead of the gala whether Rihanna would be in attendance—Twitter users swore up and down there would be another moment comparable to her 2015 Met appearance, when she wore a yellow, fur-trimmed cape by Guo Pei. But by 9:30 PM, the official Twitter live stream with hosts Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer had ended, and Rihanna Robyn Fenty was nowhere to be found.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

Kardashian, Rihanna, J-Lo have a ball at the Met Gala

More looks from the star-stuffed red carpet of the Met Gala, with appearances from a disguised Kim Kardashian, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, plus Frank Ocean's green baby. (Sept., 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Rihanna Wore a Beanie to the Met Gala, Because If Not Her, Who Else Would?

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are two people the world consistently watches for every Met Gala: Beyoncé, of course, and Rihanna. And there's a reason Rih draws so much attention — every Met Gala she sticks to the theme and always delivers a viral moment with her outfit. Her presence is a treat every year: She never plays it safe, and has, as a result, given us some of the most iconic Met Ball outfits, ones that we're still talking about years later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Go, Rihanna, Give Us Parka Chic On The Met Gala Carpet!

At the very last second, Rihanna stepped onto the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a look I guarantee only she could pull off. Rihanna’s Met Gala look was an all-black, enormous parka-gown hybrid from Balenciaga Couture that caped around her neck and extended all the way to the floor with an enormous, billowing skirt. How she can make a look like this seem so glam, I have no idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky’s 2021 Met Gala Body Language Was Rare & Special

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially official, and they now have the red carpet debut to prove it. The couple attended the 2021 Met Gala together on Monday, Sept. 13, and they looked totally at home as they walked the carpet together — and not just because A$AP was wearing a quilted blanket for a solid portion of that walk (goals). Their body language also spoke to their closeness and genuine happiness together, according to Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Frank Ocean, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and More Appear at Met Gala 2021

Fashion’s biggest night is back. The Met Gala returned after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally reserved for the first Monday in May, this year’s event is being held in September and features a theme of “American Independence,” which was inspired by the Costume Institute’s upcoming “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy