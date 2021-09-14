CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Thoughts on the NFL

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals got fun and games. There’s something special about Joe Burrow. He doesn’t have the biggest arm but he’s got “it” and all the sudden the Bengals are an interesting watch. Burrow led the Bengals to a 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings on Sunday, despite one of the weirdest sequences I’ve ever seen. Up 14 early in the 3rd quarter, the Bengals went for a 4th and 1 on their own 30. They got stuffed and gave Kirk Cousins and the Vikings a chance to get back into it.

