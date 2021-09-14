CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bear & Balanced: Taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears game

By Windy City Gridiron
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears’ fans, we’re so excited to introduce our brand new show to the WCG Podcast channel, Bear & Balanced, that will feature hosts Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong coming at you each week after they’ve had some time to think about the game. Their emotions have come down a touch, and the guys are coming at the game in a (mostly) level-headed manner.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Bear Balanced#Wcg Podcast
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
MyStateline.com

My take on the Bears for this season is a gloomy one

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –With the start of the NFL season here it’s time to take a closer look at the Bears and what their season could be like. Here’s what I like about the Bears, the potential of Justin Fields. Perhaps he is the franchise quarterback this franchise has lacked since Sid Luckman.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Look for this player to breakout vs the Rams

Chicago Bears (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) When looking over this matchup, it is hard to determine anyone on the Chicago Bears roster who may break out versus this Rams team. The Rams have a serious depth chart at major positions, while the Chicago Bears have some serious holes. I could easily point out how Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods could dominate this weak Bears secondary. I could easily point out how Matthew Stafford should also do well in this Sean McVay offense.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: This Time the Defense Looks Incompetent in Loss

In their Week 1 loss, it was the defense that looked bad and incompetent. Well, now that the Chicago Bears started their 2021 season, the frustration begins. Chicago went on the road in the season opener to face the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are one of the top teams in the NFL and are Super Bowl contenders. The Bears showed that they were still far away from being that.
NFL
numberfire.com

Darnell Mooney (back) limited for Bears again Thursday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. It's the second straight limited session for the second-year receiver, but head coach Matt Nagy expressed confidence that he'd be ready to play against the Los Angeles Rams Week 1. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next couple days.
NFL
bleachernation.com

There Better Not Be 17 Games of This: Rams 34, Bears 14

It’s just one game of football. And there are still 64 quarters of football to be played in this season, so I don’t want to go too overboard. But there better not be 16 more games of this. The Rams scored 34 points. That’s pretty good. The Bears scored just...
bleachernation.com

Week 1 Pre-Gamin’: BEARS at RAMS (7:20 CT) Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread, More

After a day of NFL action, the Chicago Bears are here for your nightcap. And a game under the lights, and in the shadow of Hollywood, is deserving of a movie-style trailer:. The beauty of the NFL is that you can’t script it. So many different things can happen when big, strong, fast humans are throwing, catching, kicking, and handling an oblong ball. And that’s why we watch. Because it’s the greatest reality television show going. It just happens that this episode can end with the Bears alone at the top of the NFC North.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy