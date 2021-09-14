CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corey Taylor: Joey Jordison Was "Shitting Bricks" Playing With Metallica in 2004

By text Eli Enis
Revolver
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison unexpectedly passed away back in July, one of his most memorable career moments that fans and fellow artists fondly recalled was the night he performed with Metallica. When drummer Lars Ulrich had a last-minute conflict the day of their headlining set at 2004's Download...

Lars Ulrich
Corey Taylor
Dave Lombardo
Joey Jordison
