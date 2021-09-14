‘What If?’ Mid-Season Trailer: Marvel Studios Teases More Multiverse Adventures With Your Favorite Superheroes

There’s a fair amount of awesome Marvel content to be excited about at the moment. From the success of the latest film Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (it’s awesome. Go see it) to the various Marvel shows that have arrived on Disney Plus this year, Marvel still continue to reign supreme when it comes to all things pop culture. Apparel is another department in which Marvel is taking over this year, as The Sole Supplier has recently released a collection of sneakers based on four popular Marvel heroes. The heroes that have gotten the sneaker treatment are Spider-Man, Loki, Black Widow and Ant-Man and the shoes all have their own names and corresponding colour schemes. This isn’t too surprising when you think about it as Spider-Man recently blew up the Internet when a trailer was finally released for Spider-Man: No Way Home; Black Widow’s movie finally released in theatres and on Disney Plus in July, Loki also had his show arrive on Disney Plus in July and Ant-Man…well Ant-Man is just Ant-Man but we love him nonetheless. Let’s take a look at the sneakers.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO