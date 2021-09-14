‘What If?’ Mid-Season Trailer: Marvel Studios Teases More Multiverse Adventures With Your Favorite Superheroes
Halfway through the first season and Marvel Studios’ “What If?” has been an interesting experiment, to quote the Disney CEO, Bob Chapek. While a couple of the episodes have served as intriguing remixes of fan-favorite films, other episodes have really gone in truly weird and fun directions, flipping familiar stories on their heads. So, we’re definitely excited to see what the second half of the season gives us.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0