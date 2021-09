Keychron is one of the best-known names in mainstream mechanical keyboards. It has a dozen keyboards to its name (including the Q1), so it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about designing a quality set of keys. Even so, the Q1 makes its debut as one of the best surprises of the year. It’s a love letter to the custom keyboard community, packed to the brim with features usually reserved on expensive custom key sets, and coming in at only $169. If you’re willing to put in the time to apply some simple modifications, it becomes the hands-down best value mechanical keyboard available for the money. Move over GMMK Pro and IDOBAO Bestype, the Keychron Q1 has arrived.

