These Cup Noodle sodas look great (but sound gross)

Remember when you were still growing and kept yourself full with the most random of food combinations? Well, you can once again ride on that high with ramen-flavored soda. Nissin, inventor of instant ramen and parent company of Cup Noodles in America, is blending two junk food items that always go together, but are never literally together. The special limited-edition carbonated beverages are apparently the best idea the company came up with to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the debut of the world’s first noodle cup. Both things are slurpable after all, so we’ll give it that.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO