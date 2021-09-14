CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

These Cup Noodle sodas look great (but sound gross)

By Joseph Foley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We love trying new flavours, but sometimes you find yourself asking, is this safe? Much like the Coke plus Mentos scare, there was a rumour going around online some time ago that drinking fizzy drinks while eating instant noodles could cause your stomach to explode. Cup Noodle seems determined to challenge that myth head-on, now combining two of our favourite junk foods into what might be the most bizarre limited-edition snack ever.

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Noodles#Instant Noodles#Soda#Food Drink#Coke#Mentos#Nissin Foods#Seafood Noodle#Chilli Tomato#Twitter#Amazon Jp#Adobe Creative Cloud
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Robb Report

The Fall Drinking Guide: The World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Is $120,000. Here’s How It Tastes.

It was February, 1940. As the dark clouds of war gathered on the Scottish horizon Mr. George Urquot and his father, John, poured whisky from the Glenlivet distillery into an American oak barrel that their company, the luxury grocers Gordon & MacPhail, had just shipped in from Spain. George, the “Grandfather of Single Malt,” who many credit with predicting the segue from blends into single-estate whiskies, was preparing to join the Seaforth Islanders in the war effort. As the world prepared to descend into global conflict, all goods—including the raw materials to make whisky—were being rationed, meaning Scotland’s most famous export...
DRINKS
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
hypebeast.com

Nissin Combines Standard Flavors To Create a New Cup Noodles Series

Following the launch of its recent collaboration with the Japanese animated series Neon Genesis Evangelion, Nissin will be releasing a new line of four of its Cup Noodles which melds two different flavors into one. The series is teased with a special crazy commercial to give a peek at the quirky offerings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Siliconera

Limited Cup Noodle Soda Sold for 50th Anniversary

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Cup Noodle, an iconic Japanese instant ramen brand. To celebrate, manufacturer Nissin Foods is promoting Cup Noodle Soda, a limited line of carbonated beverages with flavors matching four of Cup Noodle’s most famous flavors. The sodas are limited to Japanese retailers. [Thanks, Livedoor News!]
FOOD & DRINKS
seriouseats.com

Kanom Jeen Nam Ya (Thai Fish Curry with Rice Noodles)

Simmering aromatics and fish in coconut milk creates a flavorful base for the curry. Blending the simmered aromatics rather than pounding them by hand in a mortar and pestle saves time without sacrificing flavor. Cooked fish thickens the blended curry to a saucy consistency, perfect for coating noodles. If you...
FOOD & DRINKS
Design Taxi

Cup Noodles Maker’s Latest Instant, Brothy Flavors Are… Fizzy Savory Sodas

Remember when you were still growing and kept yourself full with the most random of food combinations? Well, you can once again ride on that high with ramen-flavored soda. Nissin, inventor of instant ramen and parent company of Cup Noodles in America, is blending two junk food items that always go together, but are never literally together. The special limited-edition carbonated beverages are apparently the best idea the company came up with to celebrate the 50th anniversary since the debut of the world’s first noodle cup. Both things are slurpable after all, so we’ll give it that.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

If you get the urge to bake but don't feel like going through the laborious process of making a cake from scratch or whipping up other impressive but time consuming desserts, there is one tried and true baked good that is easy to make and satisfies your sweet tooth: banana bread. It only takes up one hour of your time and will make you happy all week long.
RECIPES
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

703
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy