President Dell’Omo received a nice raise from the Board of Trustees while the university was told that we are living through dire times and will need to implement austerity measures. Amid the coronavirus crisis, the president made $532,400, plus $87,712 in additional compensation in the fiscal year 2019-2020. That’s a raise of more than $52,000 from his 2018-2019 salary of $480,018 (plus $85,399 in additional compensation). Other administrators also got raises. For example, although the administration laments declining enrollments and smaller freshmen classes, the Vice President for Enrollment Management, Drew Aromando, got a raise of $36,769, bringing his base salary to $239,708.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO