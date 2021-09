NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a glimmer of hope for treating patients with something called convalescent plasma, which is taken from the blood of patients who recovered from the coronavirus. The hope was that antibodies in that plasma could save newly-infected patients, but CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reports a new study says it doesn’t work. It was hopeful in the beginning when doctors had very little with which to treat COVID patients. So when a small handful of patients recovered, the theory was that their plasma contained neutralizing antibodies that could be extracted and given to newly-infected...

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO