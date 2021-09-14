La'el Collins suspension: Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys RT will not appeal, Terence Steele will start
In just the second week of the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are already facing adversity, as starting right tackle La'el Collins has been suspended for five games after violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. On 105.3 The Fan, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed Tuesday that Collins would not be in an appeal process for the suspension, while also revealing that second-year tackle Terence Steele would replace Collins during the suspension.247sports.com
Comments / 0