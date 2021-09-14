CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia GeForce Now leak reveals new games from lots of publishers

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

You may have heard that a massive data leak occurred via Nvidia’s Geforce Now database which has unveiled a slew of games from major publishers and some of those listed haven’t officially been announced. There’s the heavily rumoured remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas which is set to come to the Nintendo Switch platform this Christmas, and more. You can check out the list of games from the database leak below:

Comments / 0

