Nvidia GeForce Now leak reveals new games from lots of publishers

God Of War has been discovered in the NVIDIA GeForce Now database, hinting at a future PC release of the fourth main entry in the series by Sony Santa Monica. Ighor July has managed to access the GeForce NOW database via a specific procedure, making some very interesting discoveries. Alongside games that have not been announced for the GeForce Now service, such as Mafia: Definitive Edition, Ighor July also found a database entry for God of War, which is available on Steam, according to this database entry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO