Cancer

Handheld photoacoustic finder for diagnosing cancer metastasis without radiation

By Pohang University of Science, Technology (POSTECH)
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassaging the upper arm is known to relieve the body of swelling by stimulating the lymph nodes that process toxins in our body. Cancers such as breast cancer and melanoma metastasize primarily through lymphatic system, so knowing the condition of the lymph nodes is essential in accessing the stage and prognosis of the cancer. Recently, a research team at POSTECH has developed a handheld photoacoustic finder that can help examine lymph node conditions without radiation exposure.

medicalxpress.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Radiation#Photoacoustic#Postech#Mechanical Engineering#Wontech Co Ltd#Paf#Sln#Tut#Ultrasonic#Posco Project
