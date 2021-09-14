Handheld photoacoustic finder for diagnosing cancer metastasis without radiation

Being able to deliver drugs directly to diseased cells would improve options for treating diseases. Some radioactive isotopes are already approved to target cancers. When these isotopes change from one isotope to another during the treatment process (for example, through radioactive decay), they emit large amounts of energy. This makes it hard to keep them in place near diseased cells or other targets. Researchers are now testing a way to enclose isotopes in tiny pieces of biodegradable material that will keep the isotopes at treatment sites. This ensures that their energy can kill cancer cells or other targets with little effect on surrounding cells. In this study, researchers show that these polymers successfully contained similar but non-radioactive metal atoms. This is an important step in using these polymers to deliver medical isotopes.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO