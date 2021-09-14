Handheld photoacoustic finder for diagnosing cancer metastasis without radiation
Massaging the upper arm is known to relieve the body of swelling by stimulating the lymph nodes that process toxins in our body. Cancers such as breast cancer and melanoma metastasize primarily through lymphatic system, so knowing the condition of the lymph nodes is essential in accessing the stage and prognosis of the cancer. Recently, a research team at POSTECH has developed a handheld photoacoustic finder that can help examine lymph node conditions without radiation exposure.medicalxpress.com
