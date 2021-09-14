I-75 closures coming this week in Butler County

Travelers on Interstate 75 in Butler County will run into some closures this week as work continues on the $24 million fix to the Liberty Way interchange.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office announced lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 near the Ohio 129/Liberty Way/I-75 interchange project, between mile markers 23.5 and 25 at 8 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to lane closures, the southbound I-75 ramp to Liberty Way will be closed at 10 p.m.

There will be intermittent 15-minute full interstate closures on I-75 from midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday, while crews erect beams to modify the Ohio 129 bridge over I-75.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with extra caution and patience when near the work zone. Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews , for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.