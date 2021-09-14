CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Amazon Hiring 7,700 Workers In Illinois

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 8 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Amazon is planning to hire 7,700 workers in Illinois, and is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 for some jobs.

The company said it will be hiring for roles in fulfillment and transportation in several cities and towns across the state.

The jobs offer starting wages of at least $16 an hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in select locations.

The company said it also provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits; including health, vision, and dental insurance; a 401(k) with company match; up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a program to pay full college tuition for front-line employees.

Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

Amazon also is hiring for hundreds of positions at Amazon Fresh store locations in the Chicago area, including cashiers, kitchen roles, and fulfilling online orders.

Interested candidates can apply at www.amazonstores.jobs .

Amazon said it also works with more than 2,500 delivery partners who plan to hire more than 125,000 delivery drivers across the country by the end of the year. Interested applicants can find out more information here .

The company also is hosting a free Career Day on Sept. 15, offering 20,000 free career-coaching sessions with recruiters to help applicants land a job. Register for free here .

