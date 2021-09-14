BYU student no longer enrolled after defacing art supporting LGBTQ+

View more in
CMS, health advocates rally to support students after teen's suicide
Students and staff at Hough High School were sent into a tailspin after hearing the tragic news.
University of Arkansas
Research Study Opportunity Related to LGBTQ-Plus Students' Online Learning Experiences
Help with research related to LGBTQ+ students' online learning experiences at the U of A!. As a participant in this research, you would be asked to:. Complete a brief screening questionnaire (linked here) and. Participate in a one-on-one interview via Zoom about online learning experiences. Eligible students will be prompted...
gonzaga.edu
Diversity Monologues, LGBTQ Support Lauded at Gonzaga
Gonzaga University has received two recognitions for its efforts toward diversity, inclusiveness and social justice. The school’s “Diversity Monologues” has earned the Ignatian Medal for Outstanding Commitment to Diversity and Social Justice, bestowed by the Jesuit Association of Student Personnel Administrators, representing all 28 Jesuit institutions of higher education in the U.S.
Kansas State Collegian
Kansas LGBTQ leadership conference hopes to invoke resiliency in student body
Kansas State will host the Kansas LGBTQ leadership conference on Friday, Oct. 15, at the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center. According to the K-State LGBTQ Resource Center website, the event aims to focus on the lived experiences and aspirations of the Kansas LGBTQ community. “We want to empower people to...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Dean of Students Office to host ‘BYU Belong Concert’
BYU’s Dean of Students Office will host its first concert on Friday, Sept. 17 featuring student voices. Organizers hope it will create a campus culture of unity and belonging. The “BYU Belong Concert” is scheduled for 7-9:30 p.m. at Helaman Fields. Event organizers said they want to help students recognize...
BYU-Idaho students are back for move-in day
Today was move-in day for the students at BYU-Idaho. Students moved in today with into their new apartments for the next year. The post BYU-Idaho students are back for move-in day appeared first on Local News 8.
41nbc.com
Milledgeville has its first ever LGBTQ+ support group
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A Milledgeville resident recently started a group to help provide resources for the LGBTQ+ community. The Facebook group is known as the LGBTQ+ Folk of Milledgeville. It has gained nearly 100 likes so far, working towards becoming a PFLAG group. PFLAG stands for Parents and friends of lesbians and gays. If it becomes a PFLAG Group, it will be the first in Middle Georgia.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Group marches in Bluffton parade to show LGBTQ+ community support after Pride flag was removed from a classroom
BLUFFTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - A week after the Bluffton-Harrison MSD school board voted on a policy that forced a teacher to remove a Pride flag from her classroom, a group is marching in the street fair parade against the decision. Haley Ashman says the group marched in the...
UNT president talks increased enrollment, more support for new students
Continued enrollment growth and strategies for educating a changing cohort of new students were among the issues covered Tuesday in the University of North Texas’s State of the University address. President Neal Smatresk covered a lot of ground and capped off the afternoon’s event by honoring Regents Professor Nada Shabout...
webcenterfairbanks.com
University of Alaska Fairbanks comes together to support LGBTQ+ community
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Ally Week is all this week until Friday the 24th, 2021 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), which is hosting this event at the Moore, Bartlett, and Scarland buildings on campus. This event includes tabling in the MBS building, hosting a SafeZone training session in...
unomaha.edu
UNO Enrollment Data Highlights Efforts to Support Workforce Development
Partnerships with area businesses and organizations are driving significant growth in enrollment within graduate programs at UNO, according to new enrollment data released today. search keywords:. enrollment. workforce development. graduate programs. Partnerships with area businesses and organizations are driving significant growth in enrollment within graduate programs at the University of...
The Portland Mercury
Ten, Tiny, Talks Is Expanding Black & Indigenous LGBTQ+ Art In Portland
WORLD PREMIERE: "Professor Jekyll and Miss Hyde" Theatre Berk presents a modern female-driven twist on the classic tale. Live on stage this November. Before you delve into what Ten, Tiny, Talks means for sociopolitical representation and visibility, founder Zeloszelos Marchandt would remind you that the new hybrid artist residency and multi-disciplinary festival—with its roster of more than a dozen local and national Black and Indigenous artists who are transgender, nonbinary, or queer—is about honoring artists’ labors with beneficial exposure and respectful compensation.
thepostathens.com
A look into mental health resources for LGBTQ+ students at OU
With the stress of college comes the stress of reckoning with identity, after getting the chance to go out into the world alone for the first time. For some, this may include questions of professors affirming pronouns, and for others, being able to express themselves for the first time without restraint.
$1 million gift to UT Law aims to improve diversity in legal field
Kadens family scholarship funds to focus on first-generation college students.
Southwest Times Record
'Loved and supported no matter what': LGBTQ community center opens in Fort Smith
For Patrick Boze, a house filled with rainbow-colored rooms is more than a colorful and bold display of joy. It is a space he always dreamed of, growing up as a gay boy in Arkansas. “I was one of those kids who would have loved to have a little bit...
200 rally in Kalamazoo, demand more support for LGBTQ+ community
KALAMAZOO, MI – People gathered in Bronson Park Saturday to call for more support for the LGBTQ+ community. The rally was held to demand change for the inequalities and disparities the LGBTQ+ community faces, according to rally organizer OutFront Kalamazoo’s website. About 200 people attended the rally at various points...
otenews.com
Edgewood’s Student-run LGBTQ+ Group Returns
SAFE, Edgewood College’s LGBTQ+ student organization, was revived during the summer after over a year of inactivity. Student organizers Abbey Brooks, a sophomore, and Breanna Kluz, a junior, held the group’s first meeting last week. They said their main goals for SAFE are creating an accepting group for LGBTQ+ students and building a supportive campus community.
schoolnewsnetwork.org
‘Whatever it takes’ to support students
Rockford — Tom Hosford is the new principal at Rockford High School (10-12 Building). Previous positions in the district: Hosford is in his 19th year in education. He previously was principal at the Rockford Freshman Center, and before that, principal at Crestwood Elementary, assistant principal at Rockford High School and East Rockford Middle School, student activities coordinator at East Rockford Middle School and teacher at East Rockford Middle School.
blockclubchicago.org
COVID Concerns Kept These Students Home. Now They Are No Longer Enrolled
CHICAGO — On the first day of school in Chicago, Cortney Ritsema emailed her campus in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood to say her three children would not come to school because of concerns about the delta variant and the district’s safety measures. At first, New Field Elementary marked Ristema’s...
