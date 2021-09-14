CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Hiker finds body of missing woman in desert south of Las Vegas

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xAsg_0bverNn700

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a scene where a body was found in a desert area over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports it received a call about a hiker spotting a body in a desert area on Sept. 11 in the 17000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard past the Via Inspirada Access Road before 6 p.m.

Responding officers located a body of a woman at that location with signs of foul play and notified the homicide section.

Officials say detectives determined the woman was reported missing to the LVMPD on Sept. 10.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the woman's identity after family has been notified.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates when available

Comments / 7

Frederico Chilibreath
6d ago

My wife and I are newly re-located to NV from CA, and all I can say is: thank God we didn't settle in the LV area... yeah Vegas has a lot of bright lights and things to do, but it's also a mega danger zone... just saying.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Action News#Coroner#Hiker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy