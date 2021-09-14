Former Alabama player Ralph Stokes details lifelong battles with discrimination in memoir ‘One of the First’

In retrospect, Ralph Stokes’ decision to entitle his memoir “One of the First” was the ultimate no-brainer. Born in Montgomery in 1953, Stokes came of age during the latter days of the Civil Rights Movement when African-Americans had begun to break down the barriers of segregation in his hometown and throughout the South. Thus, he was “one of the first” of his race on his previously all-white football teams at Robert E. Lee High School and the University of Alabama, in his high-level business classes, and in various professional and social settings after graduating from college.