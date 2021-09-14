CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Manoah Hits A Pair of Milestones

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 7 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6-2), tossed eight scoreless innings while registering 10 strikeouts and picking up the win over the Tampa Bay Ray's Monday night, becoming the youngest Blue Jays pitcher ever to accomplish the feat.

Manoah was flawless through four innings, facing the minimum until he gave up his lone hit in the fifth. The only other blemish on the stat sheet was a hit batsman in the eighth but ended the inning with his tenth and final strikeout.

His strikeout to end the sixth became the 100th of his career and hit in 17 appearances, marking the fastest Toronto pitcher to hit the milestone in the organization's history by three games.

The former Mountaineer hurler holds a 3.39 ERA with a 6-2 record on the year and has 102 strikeouts on the season.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Tigers' Derek Hill carted off field after banging head on artificial turf at Tropicana Field

St. Petersburg, Fla. — Derek Hill was carted off the field in the fifth inning Saturday after he banged his head hard on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field. Leading off the inning, Hill, the Tigers’ center fielder, dropped a bunt. Running at full speed, he lost his balance crossing the bag at first. He spun and landed hard on the back of his head.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikeout#West Virginia University#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kingstonthisweek.com

Blue Jays go Bronx Bombing as Semien hits pair of homers in win over Yankees

Vlad Guerrero Jr. became the first big basher to reach 40 home runs for the Blue Jays this season, but he may soon have company. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The young slugger made franchise history when he reached that plateau for...
MLB
MLB

Miggy milestone: Career-high 7 straight hits

PITTSBURGH -- Like a lot of teams, Tigers coaches and players were glued to the clubhouse televisions Wednesday afternoon to watch Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame speech. As Jeter eloquently handed out his thanks, Robbie Grossman turned to Miguel Cabrera. “You got your Hall of Fame speech ready?” Grossman asked.
MLB
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
371
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy