Booster divides grow

An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday overwhelmingly voted against recommending a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for almost everybody over the age of 16 who got vaccinated at least six months ago. The vote effectively rejected President Joe Biden’s plan to start rolling out booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for the general population on Sept. 20. The administration publicly announced that plan a month ago, but the FDA panel last week said there was not yet enough efficacy and safety data to support it. Instead, the advisory committee only endorsed extra shots for a narrower slice of the population: those 65 and older and those at high risk of severe disease. The panel also said people at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 at work, such as health care workers, should be offered boosters. The recommendation is nonbinding, and the FDA is expected to make its own decision on whether to approve the booster dose this week when the CDC will also meet to figure out who should get the extra shot and at what point.

