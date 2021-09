The War on Drugs are releasing a new album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, on October 29 via Atlantic. Now they have shared its second single, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which features backing vocals from Lucius and has a big bold 1980s rock sound. It was shared via an Emmett Malloy-directed video that features the band performing the song on a rooftop with the downtown Los Angeles skyline behind them (which is also very 1980s), among other things. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO