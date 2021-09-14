CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

By Jay Snook
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ is out now on Blu-Ray I really enjoyed Boss Baby. It was a well done animated movie that told a really good story. There was plenty of comedic moments and some great dramatic scenes too. When I heard this film was getting a sequel I can’t say I was that shocked. Now it is making its way onto Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of Boss Baby: Family Business and here is what I thought of it.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodmenproject.com

Dom Faces a Ghost From His Past in ‘F9’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

I remember watching the first Fast and the Furious movie. It was okay but it certainly didn’t blow me away. Fate of the Furious ended up being a lot better than I expected it to be. F9 told the next chapter in this saga and took the series to new heights. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray 10/26

The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. This terrifying cautionary tale from writer-director Michael Goi (Mary, “American Horror Storry”) about the dangers of online communication stars Amber Perkins, Rachel Quinn, and Dean Waite. Megan Is Missing will be available on Blu-ray™ on online retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
RETAIL
thedigitalbits.com

Cannibal Man (Blu-ray Review)

[Note: Occasionaly, certain titles feature artwork that Google deems offensive, and when we attempt to post it, we're cut off. In order to keep this from happening on CANNIBAL MAN, we've used altered artwork instead. Please click through one of our links to Amazon in order to see the actual artwork.]
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Belzebuth (2017)

Directed by Emilio Portes. Starring Joaquin Cosio, Tobin Bell, Tate Ellington, and Alondra Benitez. A grieving detective investigates several massacres involving children that all seem to be linked by an excommunicated priest. Within the first 10 minutes of Mexican supernatural horror Belzebuth there is a brutal murder scene so dark...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boss Baby#New Boss#Dvd#Family Business#Digital#Instagram
Variety

Hallmark Sets First Holiday Movie Featuring Character on Autism Spectrum (EXCLUSIVE)

Last year while Holly Robinson Peete was promoting her two Hallmark holiday films, she mentioned she wanted to do one featuring someone on the autism spectrum. Now, she has her chance. Peete stars in and executive produces “The Christmas Bond” (working title), a new 2021 holiday movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries that also stars Lyriq Bent and Nik Sanchez, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, which is set to begin production now, follows a single mother (played by Peete) and her teenage son with autism (played by Sanchez), who come to a crossroad during Christmas. In doing so, she must learn...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Now on Blu-ray: THE BABADOOK Begs to Be Let Into Your Home As a Limited Edition From Second Sight Films

“If it's in a word, or it’s in a look you can't get rid of the Babadook … BabadoooOOOOk!”. That’s right, gather your kids for a cosy bedtime story because Mr. Babadook is back in town! On second thought, don’t do that, since The Babadook is still every bit as unnerving as it first was in 2014, when it put Jennifer Kent on the map as a storytelling force to be reckoned with.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL Blu-ray Giveaway

.. strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill when construction on a new road disrupts the ancient burial ground of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s famed “Dracula.” Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the construction crew, and they're forced to fight to survive the night, while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Kylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time. According to attentive fans, the entrepreneur is said to have given a reference to the due date. Kylie Jenner recently announced her second pregnancy. According to attentive fans, she should have revealed the baby’s year of birth. Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy