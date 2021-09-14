‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

Last year while Holly Robinson Peete was promoting her two Hallmark holiday films, she mentioned she wanted to do one featuring someone on the autism spectrum. Now, she has her chance. Peete stars in and executive produces “The Christmas Bond” (working title), a new 2021 holiday movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries that also stars Lyriq Bent and Nik Sanchez, Variety has learned exclusively. The film, which is set to begin production now, follows a single mother (played by Peete) and her teenage son with autism (played by Sanchez), who come to a crossroad during Christmas. In doing so, she must learn...

