NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – September is blood cancer awareness month. Lymphoma is the most common form of blood cancer in adults and one man who is a survivor – in every sense of the word – is now sharing his story of hope. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, Ethan Zohn won the CBS show “Survivor: Africa” in the early 2000s. He was 35 and living in Chelsea when he learned he had lymphoma. “I went through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, 22 blasts of radiation. I ended up having to get an autologous stem cell transplant. And that’s the stem cell transplant where you’re...

