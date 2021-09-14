CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis does not support Texas-style abortion bill, spokesperson says

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
An aide to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he does not support a provision in Texas' recently-enacted abortion law that allows private citizens to sue women who terminate their pregnancy or people who help them do so.

“Gov. DeSantis doesn’t want to turn private citizens against each other,” Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for DeSantis, told BuzzFeed News this week.

DeSantis, who is seen as a leading contender among Republicans for a potential White House run in 2024, said earlier this month that he would "look more significantly" at a so-called "heartbeat" bill for his state following the passage of such a law in Texas.

“What they did in Texas is interesting and I haven’t really been able to look at enough about it,” DeSantis said on Sept. 3. "They’ve basically done this through private right of action. So, it’s a little bit different than how a lot of these debates have gone, so we will have to look. I am going to look more significantly at it."

Texas' law has been widely criticized by members of both parties, some of whom say it opens the door for a federal challenge to Roe v. Wade and others who argue it stands on constitutionally shaky ground.

President Biden earlier this month blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the GOP legislature in the Lone Star State over the law, and last week the Justice Department said it was planning to sue the state of Texas over the measure.

“It just seems, I know this sounds ridiculous, almost un-American what we’re talking about," Biden said of Texas' law. "Not to debate about, I respect people who think, who don’t support Roe v. Wade. I respect their views. I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all. I respect that, don’t agree, but I respect that. Not going to impose that on people."

Ann Jussila
7d ago

If you think trump was against abortion, you're basing it only because he ran as a Republican. He could care less, is not a Christian man, and probably has paid for a few abortions. Especially with those young girls!

FuNkYNiTrO
7d ago

you know I really like Ron DeSantis if I wasn't born and raised in Texas and didn't already have a wonderful Governor like Greg Abbott Florida would be my second home. but he has every right to not like some parts of the Texas abortion bill just like I don't like a couple within it but for the most part me and Ron DeSantis likes most of the bill because it saves a baby's life. if a woman is not pregnant or if a woman is pregnant and has the baby then and only then is my body my choice applied because when you have another living human inside you is not just your body that body belongs to the world not just you

