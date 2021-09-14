CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

RUSSIAN CIRCLES Recording A New Album

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct. 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena. Oct. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium (w/ Korn & Helmet) Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium (w/ Korn & Helmet)

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

“We have no ego when it comes to the last decision”: Sneaker Pimps’ Chris Corner on new album Squaring The Circle

It’s been nearly 20 years since Sneaker Pimps last released an album, having released Bloodsport back in 2002, but 19 years of leaked demos, solo projects and rumours of reunions later, founding duo Chris Corner and Liam Howe have found each other again and with new singer Simonne Jones on board, are primed to release their fourth album, Squaring The Circle this week.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

P.O.D. Is Working On A New Album

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, P.O.D. vocalist Sonny Sandoval confirmed that the three-time Grammy Award-nominated rock quartet has spent some of the coronavirus downtime compiling ideas for its next album. "Yes, we've been working on a new record," he said. "I think everybody has during the whole COVID time. But not being able to go jam — I mean, we're a band that jams. A lot of these new bands all live in different states, and they just send files, and all of a sudden, they create music. Well, P.O.D. is not like that. We like to sit with each other and play music and figure stuff out. And so it's kind of been a rough thing. So we've been trying to write as individuals, but it's just a learning process. Not that it's difficult, it's just we like to get together like what a real band is supposed to do and hang out and talk and vibe out and just jam. That's what bands do. So, we're working on new stuff. I know we're gonna do the [20th-anniversary] re-release of 'Satellite' [P.O.D.'s fourth studio album this month], and then I'm sure soon after that we'll be dropping a single at some point."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Ballou
metalinjection

KORN Replace FAITH NO MORE On SYSTEM OF A DOWN West Coast Dates

Yesterday, Mike Patton announced that he is canceling all upcoming. and Mr. Bungle dates due to mental health issues. Today, a replacement has been announced for their slot on the upcoming System of A Down tour – and it's Korn!. Korn will be filling in on all the dates that.
MENTAL HEALTH
thebutlercollegian.com

Album review: “Certified Lover Boy” sets new records for Drake

Drake released his most recent album–Certified Lover Boy–Sept. 3. Photo courtesy of Rolling Stone. On Aug. 27, 2021, Drake surprised his audience with subversive billboards and promotions all over the U.S. leading to one total announcement on Aug. 30: an album was finally on the way. “Certified Lover Boy”–released on Sept. 3– broke Drake’s own record of the most streamed album on Spotify in only a 24 hour release period — 153.4 million streams, to be exact. Standing at 86 minutes and 21 tracks, this record is the next triumphant step in Drake’s discography.
MUSIC
MySanAntonio

Seth Glier Releases 6th Album for MPress Records "The Coronation"

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. Grammy® nominee Seth Glier has released his 6th album for MPress Records, The Coronation. The album was featured in Glide Magazine. While The Coronation has multiple producers alongside Glier himself – longtime collaborator Ryan Hommel (Amos Lee, Heather Maloney), Bill Lefler (Ingrid Michaelson, Dashboard Confessional), and Alex Wong (Delta Rae, The Paper Raincoat) — the record has a strong, cohesive sound. Guest artists include vocalists Everett Bradley (Bruce Springsteen, Hall & Oates) and rising star Raye Zaragoza, and cellist Dave Eggar (Coldplay, Evanescence). Early coverage includes American Songwriter, Americana UK, Americana Highways, and Earmilk.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Circles#Electrical Audio#Save Mart Center#Oakland Arena
Punknews.org

The ExBats detail new album

Arizona's The Exbats have released the details of their new album. It's called Now where were we and it's out October 22 via Goner Records. You can see the tracklist and cover art below. You can also hear the lead single, "Coolsville USA." The band released Kicks, Hits, & Fits in 2020/
MUSIC
metalinjection

CRADLE OF FILTH Streams Huge New Single "Necromantic Fantasies"

Cradle of Filth is now streaming massive-sounding their new single "Necromantic Fantasies" off their upcoming album Existence Is Futile. The song once again comes alongside a music video directed by Vicente Cordero. "The album is about existentialism, existential dread and fear of the unknown," said vocalist Dani Filth. "The concept...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch: METALLICA Played A Surprise Show in San Francisco Last Night

Yesterday, Thursday, September 16th, 2021 – Metallica announced late in the day that they would be playing a surprise show at the 500-person capacity San Francisco club The Independent. The band wrote: “Hey! Gonna let you in on a little secret .. We’re playing tonight at The Independent in downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
MetalSucks

Ghost are Teasing a New Album and Tour

Update, 11:18am EDT: At least half of this prophecy has proven true, as Ghost just announced a co-headline tour with Volbeat. No word on new music just yet. Are you ready for new Ghost? The Swedish rock outfit have awakened from their long slumber, and we’re betting a new album announcement and tour are on the immediate horizon.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KREATOR Begins Recording New Album With Producer ARTHUR RIZK

German thrash metal veterans KREATOR have entered Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany to begin recording their new album for a tentative early 2022 release. Helming the sessions is Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others. On Monday (September 20), KREATOR...
ROCK MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Lumineers To Release New Album In January

The Lumineers will release their fourth studio album, called Brightside, on January 14, 2022. The title track is the first single, and it's available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The Lumineers singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz said, “The song ‘BRIGHTSIDE’ was recorded in a single day. It’s like...
MUSIC
The Independent

Abba break Universal Music UK record for biggest ever pre-order for new album Voyage

Abba’s forthcoming album Voyage has broken Universal Music UK records after over 80,000 copies were purchased in just three days.This records the music company’s biggest ever album pre-order, breaking the previous record set by pop group Take That for their albums Progress and III.Last week, the Swedish pop icons announced their long-anticipated reunion on 2 September, after almost 40 years apart.Following the announcement, the group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down“.Both songs will appear on their...
MUSIC
wirx.com

Starset announces new album, 'Horizons'

Starset has announced a new album called Horizons. The fourth studio effort from the sci-fi-themed rockers will arrive October 22. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Division, which included the singles “Trials” and “Manifest.”. Along with the album news, Starset has premiered a new Horizons song, titled “The Breach,” which you...
ASHEVILLE, NC
metalinsider.net

Mastodon tease new album?

Mastodon have been teasing new album art, piece by piece. Atlanta’s metal masters have posted puzzle pieces of their new album cover across their various social media accounts. The result has been fans gathering them up and posting the completed puzzle, asking for confirmation of a new record. With a possible release date of October 29th, the band has talked about the creation of what is thought to be titled Hushed and Grim. The production was helmed by producer David Bottrill, who has worked with Muse, Dream Theater and TOOL, and many others. Recorded in Atlanta, Hushed and Grim will have a fresh feel with the band having employed a somewhat different approach to this one.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AREJAY HALE Says New HALESTORM Album Has 'An Energy And Excitement That Has Been Lacking In Last Couple Of Records'

HALESTORM drummer Arejay Hale spoke to Lou Brutus of HardDrive Radio about the band's musical approach on the upcoming follow-up to 2018's "Vicious" album, tentatively due in early 2022 via Atlantic. "At this point, we're just, well, we could either try to create as much open, breathable space so when we play these songs in arenas, they can sound really big, or we can try to do almost the opposite, but tastefully," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Like, let's try to bring out more personality, let's try to be even more ourselves in the sense of bringing more energy to the songs. 'Cause like it or not, we play without a click track live, so the songs are gonna be a little bit faster, we're gonna throw more notes in here and there, we're gonna get excited and do something crazy.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy