For all you 90s and 00s kids out there, get ready for some serious nostalgia as it’s the 25th anniversary of the Nick Jr show, Blue’s Clues.Feel old yet?The children’s educational programme came on air on Nickelodeon back in 1995 where kids got to watch the adventures inside the Blue’s Clue House, as the animated puppy Blue and host Steve go on to find different clues to help solve a problem.A quarter of a century has since passed and to celebrate the show’s milestone, former host Steve Burns, now 47, shared a heartwarming message to his now-grown-up fans”So about...

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO