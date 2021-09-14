CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says he would support a vaccine mandate for airline passengers

By Alex Hider
kshb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and a White House medical adviser, said during a podcast appearance Thursday that he supports mandating vaccinations for airline passengers. Fauci told news site theSkimm that he would support such a policy should it be implemented.

