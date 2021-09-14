CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amory, MS

Former Amory administrator approved as interim superintendent

By Ray Van Dusen
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FA5Jl_0bvepuYA00

AMORY – Following an executive session Monday, the Amory School Board approved a resolution for former district administrator Andy Cantrell to be interim district superintendent for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Current district superintendent Ken Byars will leave his role as superintendent at the end of September.

Before leaving the Amory School District in 2014, Cantrell served as director of operations and transportation.

“Amory is a special place. This school district is supported by a community that celebrates student success in the classroom, as well as all extracurricular achievements. I was employed in this district for 15 years and witnessed firsthand the gifted employees who live and work here. There is a great deal of talent in those classrooms teaching every day,” he said. “There is also a top-notch administrative team, as well as a student-centered group of classified employees. In addition, a competitive sports and arts program helps to complete this well-rounded school district. All of these ingredients promote a positive and solid school culture.”

After leaving the ASD, Cantrell went on to serve as director of operations of the Tupelo Public School District before being named as an assistant superintendent in 2017. His retirement from the TPSD was effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Following an Aug. 31 special-called Amory School Board meeting, board members accepted Byars’ resignation. He said after the meeting he is leaving the top administrative position with the school district to a pursue a job in the private sector in educational consulting.

His resignation is effective Sept. 30.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Macron to send envoy back to U.S., Elysee says after Biden call

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will next week send his ambassador back to the United States after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, said Macron's office. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
Amory, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tupelo, MS
Amory, MS
Government
City
Amory, MS
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amory School Board#Asd#Tpsd
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
412
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy