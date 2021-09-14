Former Amory administrator approved as interim superintendent

AMORY – Following an executive session Monday, the Amory School Board approved a resolution for former district administrator Andy Cantrell to be interim district superintendent for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Current district superintendent Ken Byars will leave his role as superintendent at the end of September.

Before leaving the Amory School District in 2014, Cantrell served as director of operations and transportation.

“Amory is a special place. This school district is supported by a community that celebrates student success in the classroom, as well as all extracurricular achievements. I was employed in this district for 15 years and witnessed firsthand the gifted employees who live and work here. There is a great deal of talent in those classrooms teaching every day,” he said. “There is also a top-notch administrative team, as well as a student-centered group of classified employees. In addition, a competitive sports and arts program helps to complete this well-rounded school district. All of these ingredients promote a positive and solid school culture.”

After leaving the ASD, Cantrell went on to serve as director of operations of the Tupelo Public School District before being named as an assistant superintendent in 2017. His retirement from the TPSD was effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Following an Aug. 31 special-called Amory School Board meeting, board members accepted Byars’ resignation. He said after the meeting he is leaving the top administrative position with the school district to a pursue a job in the private sector in educational consulting.

His resignation is effective Sept. 30.