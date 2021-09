Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s second child and we’ve learned why it took mom Kris a minute to come to terms with the news. It was recently reported that Kylie Jenner, 24, is expecting another child with Travis Scott, 30 and her mom Kris Jenner, 65, supposedly needed some time to process the news. “It took Kris a moment to get on board with this second baby,” a source close to the famous family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to see Kylie in a relationship with Travis and not just be co-parents or friends with benefits.”

