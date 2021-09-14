CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide in the NFL: Tracking Alabama players in Week 1 action

By Charlie Potter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama was well-represented to begin another regular season at the professional level, as several former Crimson Tide players were contributors for new teams across the NFL. Eight former Alabama players scored touchdowns in Week 1 in quarterbacks Mac Jones (Patriots), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins), wide receivers Amari Cooper (Cowboys), DeVonta Smith (Eagles) and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) and running backs Mark Ingram (Texans) and Josh Jacobs (Raiders). Hurts, Tagovailoa, Cooper and Jacobs each accounted for multiple touchdowns with Hurts leading the way with three scores.

