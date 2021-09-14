Nutrition and Taste: F&B Factors Consumers Care About Today

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many to reflect on the importance of their health and wellbeing. In the travel sector, guests are returning to hotels with a renewed focus on wellness—not just the cleanliness of their room but also their nutrition. As leisure trips continue and business travel returns, travelers will be looking for stability on the road and to keep up their daily routines. To better accommodate these travelers, hotels will need to provide a variety of food and beverage (F&B) options that meet guests’ demands for healthier choices while maintaining the taste and convenience that travelers have come to expect. Below are four trends from recent International Food Information Council (IFIC) surveys to help hotels prepare for guests’ return and cater to shifting F&B preferences.