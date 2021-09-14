CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

DMC Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Beginning Sept. 15

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, communities across the nation observe and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing the diversity, innumerable contributions and influence Hispanics have provided to shape this country. In observance of Hispanic Heritage Month, Del Mar College, the DMC Mexican American Studies program and the College’s chapter of the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education present the following events:

