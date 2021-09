Five-foot-wide concrete sidewalks are slated to be added or replace existing sidewalk fragments along stretches of Longmire Way, West Dallas Street, North San Jacinto Street and North Thompson Street, according to a Sept. 9 construction update from the city of Conroe. The project also includes adding a 5-foot-wide sidewalk loop around Flournoy Park and replacing the existing asphalt sidewalk loop at Lions Park according to project schematics. City Council awarded the project to DVL Enterprises on Sept. 9 with a 90-day timeline for the project to be substantially complete. Cost: $659,895.

CONROE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO