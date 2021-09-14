CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otherworldly 'time crystal' made inside Google quantum computer could change physics forever

By Ben Turner
LiveScience
LiveScience
 7 days ago
Researchers working in partnership with Google may have just used the tech giant's quantum computer to create a completely new phase of matter — a time crystal. With the ability to forever cycle between two states without ever losing energy, time crystals dodge one of the most important laws of physics — the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the disorder, or entropy, of an isolated system must always increase. These bizarre time crystals remain stable, resisting any dissolution into randomness, despite existing in a constant state of flux.

www.livescience.com

iLL Patriot 5.56
6d ago

Qubits being in four places at once. I wish I could do that. I’d cook, laundry, shop and pick up the kids all at once! 😂.

