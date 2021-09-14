Hyde County Schools’ 21st Century Community Learning Center is highlighted as an exemplary program for a United States Department of Education Audit

Education Mentor for School Age Programs - YMCA of South Collier is now seeking to hire some motivated and positive role models for the youth in our school age programs. The education mentors will assist children with homework, literacy and math skills daily during after school hours. This is a part time position. Hours are Monday-Friday from 2:15-6:00 pm.Multiple locations in East Naples.Requirements: • must be able to pass a level 2 background screening • have their own reliable transportation • must be at least 18 years old • must be willing to work at any of our locations • YMCA of South Collier is a drug free workplace Contact Stephanie Pepper (239)394-9622 ext 104.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO