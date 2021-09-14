Don't Worry Darling Teaser Reveals Florence Pugh & Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's Thriller

The first teaser for Netflix's Don't Look Up has arrived, and whew, we almost forgot just how freakin' stacked the cast is. The dark comedy follows two trainee astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who must warn the entire planet about a quickly approaching comet that may or may not destroy Earth. In the teaser trailer, we catch glimpses at a boatload of other familiar faces, including Ariana Grande rocking space buns, Kid Cudi showing off his pearly whites, Jonah Hill cracking jokes, and Timothée Chalamet wearing a long curly wig that just might outshine the bowl cut he got for The King. Seriously, did this movie have the same casting director as the Knives Out sequel?

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO