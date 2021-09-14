Don't Worry Darling Teaser Reveals Florence Pugh & Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's Thriller
The new psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, directed and staring Olivia Wilde, is being released by New Line Cinema in Fall 2022. However, we have a lot of news surrounding this project. Don't Worry Darling has a really interesting line-up which include Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan. Today New Line Cinema made the announcement that Don't Worry Darling will be released in theaters on September 23rd, 2022. So yes we have some time before the final film arrives, but we do get a little teaser to tide us all over.movieweb.com
