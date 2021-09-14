CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOJIRA Has Three Fossils Named After Them Now

By Greg Kennelty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGojira joins the small-but-impressive club of metal bands whose name has made it into scientific terminology. Paleontologists Lea Numberger and Ben Thuy from the Natural History Museum Luxembourg, and biologist Tania Pineda from the Florida Museum of Natural History, have named three brittle stars after all the band's members. They are Ophiogojira labadiei and Ophiogojira andreui, as well as a closely-related third fossil named Ophioduplantiera noctiluca.

