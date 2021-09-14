GOJIRA Has Three Fossils Named After Them Now

We often talk about the strong similarities between Earth and Mars, but it's the differences that are likely behind why one planet has life and the other doesn't – at least, no life we've found so far. Specifically, new research suggests it could be down to the size discrepancy. The diameter of Mars is just 53 percent that of Earth's (just over half the size), and that would make it impossible for Mars to hang onto volatiles that we know are vital for life – such as water. "Mars's fate was decided from the beginning," says planetary scientist Kun Wang of Washington...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO