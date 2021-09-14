A Lego Re-Creation of Arlington Stars in This City Budget Video
Arlington has figured out a way to get you and I—and 800,000 other people, per the YouTube stats—to tune into an explanation of the city’s 2022 budget. It’s the Legos. Much of the credit goes to Jay Warren, the city’s director of communication and legislative affairs, who conveniently had a Lego re-creation of Arlington ready to go. In a story on the best stop-motion animation city budget video you’ll see today, Governing reports:www.dmagazine.com
Comments / 0