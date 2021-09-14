CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poet Patricia Smith wins $100,000 lifetime achievement award

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
Books-Poetry Foundation Prizes This image released by The Poetry Foundation shows poet Patricia Smith, recipient of the 2021 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement, a $100,000 honor handed out by the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation. (Rachel Eliza Griffiths/The Poetry Foundation via AP) (Rachel Eliza Griffiths)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement, a $100,000 honor presented by the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation.

Previous winners include W.S. Merwin, Kay Ryan and the current poet laureate, Joy Harjo. Smith is known for such collections as “Blood Dazzler” and “Incendiary Art,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2018.

On Tuesday, the foundation also announced that Susan Briante won the $7,500 Pegasus Award for poetry criticism for her essay collection “Defacing the Monument,” and that five emerging poets were named Poetry Fellows: Bryan Byrdlong, Steven Espada Dawson, Noor Hindi, Natasha Rao and Simon Shieh. The fellows will each receive $25,800.

“Every one of these extraordinary writers is a credit to the art form, each bringing their own unique experiences and approaches to enrich the literary landscape,” Michelle T. Boone, president of the Poetry Foundation, said in a statement. “It is a joyous occasion to be able to celebrate artists in poetic lineage with one another, what they’ve created thus far, and what is yet to come.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Poet Patricia Smith has won the $100,000 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement. Smith is widely celebrated for her collections like Blood Dazzler and Incendiary Art, the latter of which was a finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. The award, presented by the Poetry Foundation, has previously honored the likes of W.S. Merwin, Kay Bryan, and poet laureate Joy Harjo.
