BAKER: Chester County commissioners charting their own course on pipeline
The Chester County Commissioners have charted their own course to seek security and safety of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline that traverses our County. There are many constituencies involved including the citizens of the areas through which the pipeline travels, the schools and other institutions in its path, the business community and energy industry. Their actions, or lack of actions, recently attracted protests from those who feel the Commissioners have not utilized all their abilities and possible powers to stop the pipeline.www.dailylocal.com
